Sarah Michelle Gellar Confesses She’s ‘The Biter’ Of Beyonce & ‘Buffy’ Fans Are Here For It

Stand down Beyhive, Sarah Michelle Gellar has bravely confessed to being Beyonce’s ‘Biter.’ We’ve got the ‘Buffy’ star’s hilarious admission.



The world lost in on March 26 when actress Tiffany Haddish, 38, revealed in an interview with GQ that a well-known actress had bit Beyonce, 36, on her beautiful face during a JAY-Z concert afterparty. She gave a bunch of inside clues as to who the famous person could be, and now someone has been willing to step up to the plate and admit that they laid teeth on Queen Bey. Sarah Michelle Gellar, 40, knows a thing or two about fighting off people who want to bite her and the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress donned a pair of fangs in an Instagram pic on March 27 and hilariously revealed, “All right, I admit it. It was me #TheBiter.”

Her fans absolutely loved that SMG would take the heat for the unconscionable act of biting Beyonce. She’s clearly kidding, and the comments were riddled with love for her sense of humor. “Crying. Sarah for the win, y’all,” one IG user wrote while another replied, “I told myself the 1st person to joke about saying they did it is going to be the coolest person!! Love it!!” Some fans didn’t even know about the whole Beyonce drama and were just dying over the fact that she was making a Buffy reference and loving every second of it.

Tiffany’s dish that Beyonce admitted that an actress bit her during a party they attended had more than just the Beyhive on a hunt for who could have done that to the superstar. It was narrowed down to someone who was at JAY-Z’s post-concert party at the Forum in Dec. of 2017, an actress, someone who is within Beyonce’s circle as Bey alleged told Tiffany the woman was on drugs and that, “She not like that all the time,” so it’s a person Bey is familiar with.

Fans and websites combed through the party’s guest list and narrowed it down to two actresses who came the closest to fitting the description: Sanaa Lathan, 46, and Sara Foster, 37. Both women came out with urgent denials about biting Beyonce, with Sanaa tweeting: “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.” Sara was shocked that people even thought she could get that close to Bey’s orbit. She posted a letter of inquiry about the incident from The Cut (yes, that’s how seriously the Beyonce biting story is being taken) and captioned it: “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

As of right now, the only person actively admitting to biting Beyonce is SMG, even though it’s all in good fun. Tiffany has sworn she won’t give up the name of the biter and hit out at the backlash, writing on IG: “Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth.”