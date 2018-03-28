Ryan Edwards: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Arrested Day After Announcing He’s Having Another Baby

Just one day after Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards announced he’s expecting another child, he was arrested for violating probation. Here’s what we know.

Update: Mackenzie Standifer told Radar Online, “Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab. Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.” She also added that, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

A pregnancy announcement is something to celebrate, but Ryan Edwards just overshadowed his own by getting arrested the day after announcing he and his wife are expecting their first child together. The 30-year-old Teen Mom star was arrested at this home in Tennessee on March 27 when police executed a warrant for violating probation, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The insiders added that he posted bail the next morning. He’s also already on probation for a previous heroin case.

Ryan, who has a 9-year-old son with ex and fellow Teen Mom star Maci Bookout, is currently expecting his second kid. The day before his arrest, his wife Mackenzie Standifer, 21, revealed that she’s pregnant. The happy announcement was made via a preview for next week’s episode of the MTV show. In the clip, Mackenzie took a pregnancy test which gave positive results. The expectant parents secretly eloped in 2017 before Ryan went to rehab last May. They later exchanged vows in a church ceremony in November.

Earlier this month, Ryan was on the receiving end of some shade courtesy of his ex’s husband Taylor McKinney, 28. Following the March 19 episode of Teen Mom OG, a fan tweeted, “Lol at Mackenzie wondering if Maci has moved on from the past and claiming Ryan left her. You and Ryan are the ones constantly bringing up ancient history, and clearly aren’t over S**T.” In response to the message, Taylor wrote, “Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his a** wiped, what do you think the dinner convos to be? They should thank Maci for paying their ‘nursing school’… but that’s none of my business.” Yikes! Taylor hasn’t responded to Ryan’s reported arrest.