Yikes! Roseanne Barr threw MAJOR shade at Wendy Williams’ marriage after the talk show host questioned her about her ex-husband Tom Arnold. Watch the epic clap back!

Wendy Williams, 53, has built a career around “telling it like it is,” and it looks like she’s finally met her match. During a sit down with comedian Roseanne Barr, the talk show host was in for quite a surprise when Roseanne took a jab at her marriage to Kevin Hunter. When Wendy asked about her ex-husband Tom Arnold’s review of the reboot of her show Roseanne, she responded by telling a joke about Harvey Weinstein. And when Wendy hit her with another more pressing question, Roseanne clapped back with “I don’t like talking about husbands, right Wendy?” Of course the audience went bananas over the awkward moment, and Wendy brushed the comment off by saying her hubby is “fabulous.” Check out the clip below!

For those of you who need a refresher, Wendy’s husband allegedly had an affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson. Although she’s chosen to stand by her man, the whole situation has been quite a nightmare. “Wendy’s doing bad right now, but it’s not her style to let it show. Now, she’s dealing with this situation with her marriage; she’s going through hell. She’s way too emotionally invested and even more than that, she won’t put her son (Kevin Hunter Jr.) through a divorce. She believes he needs both parents together, end of story,” a source close to Wendy shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How sad!

So, you can understand why Roseanne’s comment was pretty savage. And by the look on Wendy’s face, it’s clear she’s not over it. However, we’re sure she’ll be fine. After all, this is what she does for a living!