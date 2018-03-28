Melania Trump Is ‘Very, Very Unhappy With Her Life’ After Donald’s Alleged Affairs Emerge

Melania Trump is more miserable than ever in her marriage to Donald. A new report claims she plans to get far away from the president in the wake of his alleged cheating scandals.

First Lady Melania Trump, 47, would love to get away from husband Donald Trump, 71, and their unhappy life according to a new report. Porn star Stormy Daniels, 39, and former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, 47, have each accused the president of having affairs with them in 2006, right after Melania gave birth to the couple’s only child and the humiliation has really taken a toll on the Slovenian beauty. “She is very, very unhappy with her life. If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son,” an insider tells Us Weekly in their new cover story.

While the first lady’s spokeswoman claims Melania “is focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” the mag says that there’s another reason she fled Washington D.C. to spend alone time at the Trumps’ private Florida estate. Melania’s mortified that “all eyes are on her relationship with her husband. It’s not an easy time for her,” the source adds.

Melania hasn’t been seen since Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview that aired on March 25 where she detailed her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. The porn star detailed how she spanked him with a copy of Forbes magazine that featured the Trumpster on the cover. Just a few days before that on March 22, Karen sat down with CNN and told Anderson Cooper that she had a 10 month romance with the very married Trump in 2006 and that they were in love.

She later cried while apologizing to Melania, saying, “What can you say except I’m sorry? “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.” A day later a humiliated Melania broke protocol and took a solo limo ride to Andrews AFB, refusing to ride aboard Marine One with her husband. When they arrived aboard Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Melania bolted ahead of Trump to their awaiting limo, refusing to even be close to him.

Melania was brought up again during Stormy’s interview, as she claimed that Donald told her that the couple — who had married the year before — slept in separate bedrooms and insinuated they no longer had sex. When Stormy asked Trump about his wife, she claimed he said “Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We don’t even—we have separate rooms and stuff.” Karen also claimed in her interview that Trump actually showed off Melania’s separate bedroom while giving her a tour of his NYC Trump Tower penthouse. Ouch! It’s been a humiliating week for Trump with the affair accusations and details, but poor Melania has been dragged into his mess as well. No wonder she wants to chill out in Florida hundreds of miles away from her husband.