Kris Jenner ‘Horrified’ Over Baby Stormi Sharing Name With Porn Star Stormy Daniels

Kris Jenner is aghast that her granddaughter Stormi shares the same name with porn star Stormy Daniels, who had an alleged affair with Donald Trump. We’ve got the details.

Uh oh. What’s a famous family to do when their latest addition is now linked with a porn star who had an alleged affair with President Donald Trump? That’s the dilemma for Kris Jenner, 62, as she thought her granddaughter Stormi Webster had a cute and unique name when Kylie Jenner gave birth her on Feb. 1. Since then, porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, has become one of the most talked about women in the world, thanks to going public with graphic details about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Now Kris is hating on the name choice for Kylie’s little girl, as more people think of the porn star when they hear the name “Stormy” than they do of her granddaughter.

“Kris Jenner thought the name ‘Stormi’ was cute for Kylie’s baby back in February, when she was born, but now she hates it!” an insider tells Radar Online.“It’s really kind of funny that another ‘Stormy’ came along and made it the most famous porn star name in the world,” the source adds.

Stormy’s story had first come to light in January when InTouch published a 2011 interview with her about the alleged Trump affair, including details that she claimed to have spanked him with a Forbes magazine featuring Trump himself on the cover. So she was known but not super-famous when Kylie chose to name her daughter “Stormi” in early February.

It was Stormy’s March 25th bombshell 60 minutes interview where Stormy — real name Stephanie Clifford — broke her alleged non-disclosure agreement and spilled all of the details of the alleged Trump affair that propelled her to worldwide fame, causing everyone forget about that other Stormi. Since she’s filed a defamation suit against Trump’s personal lawyer — who sued her for $20 million — Stormy Daniels isn’t going away anytime soon.

“Names are a huge thing in the Kardashian-Jenner family,” explains the insider. “They wait weeks to release the names of their babies so they can run to the copyright office and protect it for future licensing deals.” As a result, the Stormy Daniels story is a nightmare when it comes to baby Stormi. For Kris, “She’s horrified and is hoping the scandal will go away so their Stormi can reclaim the name. Baby names are money to them, and this name was just bad timing, let’s face it,” the insider adds. Hopefully Khloe Kardashian, 33, has better naming luck when her baby daughter arrives and that there are no other porn stars with cute names out there who might have had an alleged affair with our sitting president.