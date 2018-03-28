Kourtney Kardashian Shares Intimate Pics Of Road Trip With Younes: Experience The FOMO

Kourtney Kardashian went on another romantic getaway with Younes Bendjima and the outdoorsy pictures they shared are too sweet. Check out the photos from their California road trip!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, love traveling with each other and their latest excursion might be their coolest yet. Instead of jetting off to a tropical destination, the couple took a short road trip that appeared to be somewhere on the coast of California. They shared intimate peeks into their romantic getaway through their Instagram stories, which featured videos of them enjoying the lush greenery. They also stopped at the beach and posted stunning shots of the Pacific Ocean. We can now add this to the list of places the couple have expressed their love. Other vacay spots include Paris, Mexico and Cannes.

Their romantic getaway took place on March 27, which is the same day that photos of Younes shopping for jewelry in Los Angeles surfaced online. But it wasn’t just any bling that he was looking for — he was checking out engagement rings, according to Hollywood Pipeline. If their sweet road trip wasn’t enough to show that this pair is serious about each other, the alleged engagement ring shopping surely is!

We also previously found out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star likely wouldn’t hesitate if her boyfriend asked her to marry him. “Kourtney has fallen in love with Younes, and she feels like she would totally say yes if he proposed to her right now,” a source close to the reality TV star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourt loves going on romantic vacations with Younes and they have the best time when they are together,” the source continued. Looks like the couple, who have been together since 2016, are definitely in it for the long haul! We can’t wait to see where they head off to next.