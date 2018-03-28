Kourtney Kardashian ‘Furious’ After She Learned Scott Disick Took Kids On ‘Spring Break Trip’ With Sofia

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are currently in Cabo San Lucas with his kids Penelope and Mason and we’re hearing Kourtney Kardashian is NOT happy about it! Details!

Looks like trouble’s brewing for Scott Disick, 34, back in LA as he and his ladylove Sofia Richie enjoy the sand and surf of Mexico with his kids! Why? We’re hearing that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is pretty angry with her ex and baby daddy for taking their kids, Mason and Penelope, 8 and 5 respectively, out of the country! “Kourtney and Scott had a major blowout fight over him taking the kids on a spring break trip to Mexico with his girlfriend Sofia,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney thinks it is entirely inappropriate for Scott to taking the kids on international trips with his too-young girlfriend.”

The insider added that Scott leaving the leaving the country with his kids is bad enough. But taking Sofia and his little ones to Cabo San Lucas, where the Scott has a long history of hard-partying, crossed the line for Kourtney. “It is one thing for them to go out to dinner in Beverly Hills for the evening, but Kourtney was furious when she found out their plans to leave the country for days on end, to a place where Scott is notorious for getting out of control. Despite Kourtney’s disapproval over the trip, Scott took the kids along with Sofia anyway.”

Since, new photos have surface of Scott, Sofia, Mason and Penelope happily lounging by the pool at the Mexican resort as Scott flaunts his dad bod for passersby. Meanwhile, his much-younger girlfriend put her incredible figure on display as she frolicked around the grounds in a skimpy athleisure black bikini while playing with her new puppy — Hershela, who Scott apparently named! It certainly looks as though Scott’s children are getting along with his 19-year-old girlfriend! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.