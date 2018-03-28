Kim Kardashian & Kanye Dying To Know Who Bit Beyonce: She’s Begging Chrissy Teigen To Tell Her

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West desperately want to know who bit Beyonce’s face. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they hope pal Chrissy Teigen will spill the beans.

The biggest mystery in Hollywood this week is who bit Beyoncé? Actress Tiffany Haddish, 38, revealed in a GQ interview that an actress bit the 36-year-old superstar on her face during a Dec. 2017 after party for JAY-Z‘s concert at LA’s The Forum. Model Chrissy Teigen, 31, found out who the culprit is and pal Kim Kardashian, 37, is dying to know the biter’s identity. “Kim wanted to know who bit Beyoncé too and while she wasn’t going to ask Beyoncé about it, she did reach out to Chrissy! Kim and Kanye (West) have been following the bite-gate story and they think it is hilarious,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Even though Yeezy and Bey’s husband Jay were once close, they’ve been estranged for a while now and the rapper wasn’t about to burn a bridge by going there to ask about it. “Kim and her sisters were trying to figure it out from the beginning who may have bitten Bey. Kanye was also hooked into the story but told Kim he wasn’t going to reach out to Jay over something so silly. So Kim knew where to get the answers they needed…Chrissy. Chrissy shared what she knew of the incident, but Kim and Kanye are not convinced,” our insider adds.

Chrissy started playing detective immediately after Tiffany’s story about Bey broke. She tweeted her search to fans, initially guessing a person she called “the worst” was responsible until her sleuthing came up with the actual biter. “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH”, Chrissy tweeted on March 26.“Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE *gets dragged into basement*” she later wrote. “I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

From Tiffany’s story the alleged biter is an actress, someone who was at Jay’s after party, someone who Beyoncé knows as Tiff claimed Bey told her ““She not like that all the time,” when she confessed she’d been bit by the woman. Since this has been the hottest celebrity who-dunnit in ages, various media outlets have deduced from known party guests who the biter could be. From the known clues, the top suspects were actresses Sanaa Lathan, 46, and Sara Foster, 37. Both ladies then issued urgent denials that they had anything to do with biting Beyoncé.