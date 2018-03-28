Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Buy Their First Home Together & The Pics Are Beyond Amazing

Relationship goals! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly bought an apartment together for a whopping $15.3 million, and we’ve got the pics. See them here!

Remember the days of MTV Cribs, when fans got to see an inside look at their favorite celebrity homes? Well, now that Jennifer Lopez, 48, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, just bought their first million dollar place together, we’re dying for the show to come back. So, while we wait for that to happen, we can feast our eyes on their luxurious New York City apartment. Brace yourselves, because this insane. The apartment, which is more like a palace, is 4,000 sq. ft., has three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and is conveniently located on Park Avenue, according to TMZ. SEE THE PICS OF THEIR APARTMENT HERE!

In addition to the perfect location, the home comes with a spa, a pool, and an INCREDIBLE view. Can we say goals?! It’s clear J.Lo and A-Rod are in it for the long haul. Plus, the “If You Had My Love” singer put her 26th street penthouse on the market last October. It’s safe to say, things are only getting serious between the two, and now this new space allows them to grow their blended family. Jennifer has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony— Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. Alex was also married before. He is the father of Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Interestingly, Jennifer is open to having more kids. “Despite being in her late 40s, Jennifer has not ruled out having more children. As her connection with Alex grows, so has her dreams for their future together. She is madly in love with Alex, and she would love to share his genes to make some babies,” a source close to J.Lo shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We couldn’t be more excited for the happy couple, and slightly jealous of their new crib!