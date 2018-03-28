HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a promo for Gordon Ramsay’s new show ’24 Hours to Hell and Back.’ In this preview, Gordon is disgusted by a dead rodent in the kitchen!

Gordon Ramsay’s reign over the kitchen is just beginning! His new show, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, will feature the famous chef and host, 51, traveling to struggling restaurants around the country in his one-of-a-kind mobile kitchen and command center, Hell on Wheels. Gordon will try to bring these restaurants back from the edge of disaster in just 24 hours. Yes, he’s only got one day! It’s not going to be easy for anyone involved, and the series will include some of the most shocking kitchen moments ever!

In our EXCLUSIVE promo, Gordon finds a mouse in a toaster oven. No, your eyes are not deceiving you. The world famous chef tips the toaster oven to show the restaurant workers and the mouse just falls out! Serious question: how did the mouse go unnoticed?! Needless to say, Gordon is disgusted by what he sees. Gordon only has one day to save these restaurants, and he’s literally going to kitchen hell and back. “Your kitchen is a warzone,” Gordon tells one of the restaurant workers. You can always count on Gordon Ramsay for brutal honesty! But hey, these restaurants need it. This new show is going to bring the drama. In one brief scene, there’s an upset man screaming, “Don’t say I gave up!”

Gordon will revamp the struggling restaurant’s menu and get the staff into shape. When the time is up, he’ll help re-launch the new and improved restaurant. The new series will premiere June 13 at 9 p.m. on FOX. Gordon’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back will air following the new season of Masterchef. The upcoming series marks Gordon’s fourth show on FOX. The more Gordon the better!