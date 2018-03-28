Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green 1st Photo Since Reported Pregnancy Revealed- Can You See A Bump Yet?

Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks have yet to confirm they’re expecting a child together, but their latest outing is fueling the rumors. See the pic that has us convinced she’s hiding something!

For most couples, meeting your significant other’s family is a big deal. So, when Jeremy Meeks, 34, revealed he introduced his heiress girlfriend Chloe Green, 27, to his grandmother on March 28, we couldn’t’ help but wonder if it was a sign that they are indeed expecting a baby. In the photo captioned, “Nothing like spending time with the whole family. From the Grandparents to the Great Grandchildren,” Chloe’s stomach is conveniently covered. Of course it’s because she’s sitting behind Jeremy’s family member, but the timing of it all is just too ironic. Plus, she sported an oversized checkered coat. Pretty sneaky, right?

Their visit to grandma’s is Jeremy and Chloe’s first outing since US Weekly broke the news that the Topshop heiress is pregnant with her first child. And although we are patiently waiting for them to confirm the announcement, we can understand why they might want to take their time. Unfortunately, Jeremy and Chloe have received a lot of backlash over their relationship due to the fact that when they started dating Jeremy was still married to his ex-wife Melissa. And for Melissa, the alleged pregnancy is a “slap in the face,” especially since she claims Jeremy doesn’t take care of their son Jeremy Meeks Jr, and Melissa’s two other children from a previous relationship.

“While Jeremy was running the streets, she was taking care of their children and working hard to provide for them. He’s a mooch, and he put Chloe right where he wanted her to make his move,” a source close to Melissa shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Of course we can understand Melissa’s frustration, but after seeing the pic of Chloe with Jeremy’s family, he looks pretty happy. It’s clear Chloe and Jeremy’s relationship is serious, and if they are expecting, we can only hope he, Melissa, and Chloe become a blended family.