12 Stars Who’ve Admitted To Getting Nose Jobs: Tyra Banks & More

Tyra Banks, 44, reveals in her upcoming memoir Perfect Is Boring that she got a nose job years ago (“I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose”) and she’s just one of many stars who have come clean about going under the knife. Click through the gallery, attached, for photos of celebs who have admitted they’ve gotten a nose job at one point!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, is another one of the biggest stars to have done it. “I had [a deviated septum] fixed. Best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years,” she admitted to PEOPLE magazine in 2007. Mayim Bialik, 42, once shared an old photo of her and Jen (pre-nose job), and the difference is pretty clear!

“Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did,” Kaley Cuoco, 32, also told PEOPLE. “Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12,” she added. “As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

Farrah Abraham, 26, is famously open about her experiences with plastic surgery. “Proud of you Doc! Thanks for my nose!” she wrote on social media about her plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer when his show Dr. Miami premiered.

