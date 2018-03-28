Savannah Guthrie, Taylor Swift & More Stars Who Accidentally Cursed On TV — See Pics

Savannah Guthrie said a not-so-TV-friendly word on the air on March 28 but she certainly isn’t the first star to make this mistake! Here’s loads more celebs who blurted out a 4-letter word on TV!

It happens to the best of them — cursing on the air! Savannah Guthrie briefly found herself in hot water on Wednesday, March 28, when her hot mic caught her saying, “Oh s***, sorry guys” on the Today show. Not long after, the 46-year-old TV veteran took to Twitter to apologize. “So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn,” she wrote. Savannah now joins the long list of big stars who accidentally cursed on TV! We’re betting you’ll be surprised at all the famous faces who let a profane word slip when the cameras were rolling!

Taylor Swift, 28, probably one of the most wholesome pop performers around, was caught saying something not very appropriate during the 2013 MTV VMAs! The members of One Direction, including her ex Harry Styles, 24, were on stage when Tay Tay seemed tell Selena Gomez, 25, that they should “shut the f**k up.” Yowza! We knew she wasn’t a fan of Harry’s at this point, but the entire 1D crew? That’s just cold!

Did you catch Sam Rockwell‘s, 49, hosting gig on Saturday Night Live earlier this year? He also let something super inappropriate slip while starring in a sketch that centered on a science teacher trying to explain the different types of matter on a cable access show to some infuriatingly helpless students. Finally, when his patience with the youngsters had truly run out he said, “You can’t be this f**king stupid!” He immediately realized he’d slipped up and covered his mouth, meanwhile the audience went wild! Want to see more infamous potty-mouth slip-ups from A-listers? Check them out right here!