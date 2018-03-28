BTS’ New YouTube Series ‘Burn The Stage’ Gives An Intimate Look Inside Their World

BTS has premiered episodes 1 and 2 of their new YouTube series ‘BTS: Burn The Stage’ and they’re going to blow your mind. WATCH here!

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is starring in a new YouTube Red series, but you probably already knew that, right? Well, the first two episodes premiered today, March 28, via BTS’ YouTube channel Bangtan TV, and you can watch the first one above for free!

Episode 1, titled “I’d do it all,” has the band prepping for their huge world tour, while episode 2, “You already have the answer,” takes us through Jungkook’s illness. Naturally, the BTS A.R.M.Y. is already flipping out over the series’ premiere. “FEELS LIKE IM WATCHING A MOVIE RN,” one fan tweeted. “OHMYGAHD IT’S HERE!!!” another wrote.

BTS: Burn The Stage will have 8 episodes total, and it’s meant to be “an intimate eyewitness account of their star-making, sold-out world tour ‘2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE: THE WINGS TOUR,’ taking BTS for 300-days through 20 cities across Asia, South America, and the United States, as well as their meteoric rise on the global stage through the band’s eyes.” Sign us up!

For episode 2 onward, you’ll have to sign up for a paid YouTube Red subscription, but luckily the platform is also running a two-month free trial for fans in Korea and the United States. It’s redeemable from March 13 — April 13, and you can learn more here.

Until the next episodes premiere, we’ll be canceling all plans to watch these first ones on repeat!