Abby Lee Miller: 1st Photos After She’s Released From Jail & Drops 100 Lbs.

‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller lost 100 pounds while behind bars, and she finally revealed her startling makeover on March 28, one day after leaving jail. See the pics, here!

Abby Lee Miller, 51, looks fantastic! The controversial Dance Moms star debuted her hot new makeover, when she was pictured outside her halfway house on March 28. It was previously reported by Entertainment Tonight that Abby had undergone gastric bypass surgery in April before her prison term started. And she then lost 100 pounds while behind bars. Now, she’s finally revealing her weight loss results, and we think she looks amazing! SEE THE PICS HERE!

As you can see in the photos, via the link above, Abby flashed her legs in baggy shorts with an oversized T-shirt while outside her new halfway house in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Abby paired her loose outfit with white calf-length socks and black flip flops. And her hair was kept in a loose updo. While her outfit was very casual, her weight loss is very obvious. Doesn’t she look so good? We can’t get over it. It was previously reported that Abby will finish her sentence at this halfway house, after getting released from jail early on Tuesday, March 27.

Abby Lee Miller has been incarcerated in Victorville, California since July 2017 for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the United States without reporting it. TMZ claims she will be released May 25, and once she’s out and back home, Entertainment Tonight says she’ll allegedly move forward with excess skin removal surgery, a breast lift and a tummy tuck. So her weight loss journey isn’t over just yet! It sounds like Abby Lee Miller has a lot to look forward to, and we can’t wait to see her show off her weight loss even more.