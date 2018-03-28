‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Star Raves About Co-Star NPH: He’s A ‘Real Mentor To Me’

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ season 2 hits Netflix March 30. Louis Hynes, a.k.a. Klaus, talked with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the ‘new challenges’ ahead and working with Neil Patrick Harris!

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 will premiere March 30. All 10 episodes of the latest season of the show, which is based on the best-selling book series, will be available on Netflix. The Baudelaire children — Violet (Malina Weismann), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sonny (Presley Smith) — are back for a new round of adventures alongside Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris).

Louis, 16, talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE about the new season, and he revealed that season 2 adds “lots of stranger layers and new challenges for the Baudelaire children and great new characters, essentially causing more turmoil for the Baudelaires.” He added that the show “definitely gets a lot darker” in season 2. And, yes, you can expect “lots more characters and sinister plots” from Count Olaf.

Louis is a young actor on the rise and working alongside a TV icon like Neil has been a real treat. Louis has learned a lot from Neil while filming A Series of Unfortunate Events. “Neil has been such a joy to work with,” Louis told HollywoodLife. “He’s been a real mentor to me. Whenever I’ve been struggling with something, I’ve always been able to go to him and he’s really, really guided me. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with him. I feel really lucky about that.” Louis also said that Neil “always just encourages me to try things and go with what feels right.”

Louis has played Klaus for two seasons now, and he loves seeing the evolution of his character. “It’s nice to watch the trials and tribulations of youth unfold at the same time as the obvious trials set in front of him,” Louis said. Fans will continue to see Klaus grow and change in an eventual season 3, which will be the show’s final season.