Wendy Williams Declares Cardi B Must Be Pregnant After Fan Insists She Saw Her With Visible Bump

Is Cardi B actually pregnant? Wendy Williams is convinced she is, saying ‘case closed’ after one of her audience members claimed she saw the rapper’s bump in person!

Did Wendy Williams, 53, just help solve the Cardi B, 25, pregnancy mystery? During the March 27 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy was discussing the pregnancy rumors surrounding Cardi, when a member of her audience spoke up! While Wendy was saying she doesn’t believe the rapper is actually expecting Offset‘s, 26, child, the woman in the crowd instantly convinced her otherwise. The woman’s argument? She recently saw Cardi in person — and there allegedly WAS a definite bump! Click here to see Cardi B and Offset’s cutest couple photos.

“Cardi is furious that someone leaked she’s seven months pregnant, and she’s insisting it was somebody in her team,” Wendy said during her Hot Topics segment. But before the talkshow host could finish saying, “I still don’t think she’s pregnant…” she got caught off. “Is she pregnant?” Wendy suddenly said, seemingly reacting to someone in her audience. A few women could then be heard saying, “Yes!” “Excuse me, you know for a fact?” Wendy asked. With that, Wendy got up from her purple thrown and plopped herself down — microphone in hand — next to the woman leading the nods.

The audience member introduced herself as Nicki but made it clear that she is NOT friends with Cardi, but that she did recently see her. “I saw her with the full bump,” she insisted. “In person.” When Wendy pressed for more details — like where — all Nicki said at first is “somewhere.” She ended up revealing though that it was at a photo shoot. “Did she have on a lot of tulle in front?” Wendy asked. “No no, she was [wearing] a high-waisted skirt I think?” Wendy then asked for clarification one more time, “But she’s pregnant?” “She’s pregnant,” Nicki said, adding she last saw her a couple of months ago. “Case closed, people!” Wendy declared. “This is why I love my co-hosts…I don’t know every damn thing.”

Wendy went on to say that although she’s no convinced Cardi B is in fact expecting a baby, she’s disappointed that she’s pregnant. After revealing she is a fan of the star, she confessed, “I feel like she’s too new to be sagged down with a baby. She’s supposed to be traveling the world. She’s not even supposed to, at this point, have a boyfriend.” Wendy added, “I don’t want her to be pregnant but apparently she is!”

Offset and Cardi met in February 2017 and got engaged in October when he proposed to her while on stage in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old is now reportedly seven months pregnant, according to TMZ, and even though she is said to be due in the first week of July, she reportedly won’t be letting a baby bump stop her from performing at Coachella in April.