Spring 2018 TV Finale Dates: When ‘Scandal” & More Shows End This Year
The finales of your fave shows are right around the corner. From April end dates to the typical May finales, here are all the TV finale dates that we know so far!
Can you believe it’s already time for the spring TV finales? Get your DVRs and emotions ready for some jaw-dropping episodes of television. Your beloved TV shows are nearing the end of their current seasons, and most of them are going to end with a bang. When it’s time for summer hiatus, TV shows go all out to make sure people are coming back to watch in the fall.
Some shows like Scandal are ending for good this spring. After 7 seasons, the Shonda Rhimes show is coming to an end. Because this is Scandal we’re talking about, you know Olivia Pope is not going to get a quiet send-off. Check out all the spring TV finale dates by taking a look at our schedule below! P.S. We’ll keep updating as more finale dates are revealed!
March 26
The Good Doctor (ABC)
The Alienist (TNT)
March 27
Baskets (FX)
April 1
Counterpart (Starz)
April 9
Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
April 15
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Here & Now (HBO)
April 16
Scorpion (CBS)
April 17
Black Lightning (The CW)
April 18
Criminal Minds (CBS)
April 19
Scandal (ABC) — Series finale
April 20
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
April 22
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)
April 25
Suits (USA)
April 29
Homeland (Showtime)
May 1
Unsolved (USA)
May 3
Atlanta (FX)
May 4
MacGyver (CBS)
May 7
Kevin Can Wait (CBS)
May 8
Bull (CBS)
May 10
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
May 11
Blue Bloods (CBS)
May 13
Barry (HBO)
May 14
Superior Donuts (CBS)
May 15
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
New Girl (FOX)
May 16
Riverdale (The CW)
SEAL Team (CBS)
May 17
Supernatural (The CW)
Arrow (The CW)
Life in Pieces (CBS)
SWAT (CBS)
May 18
Dynasty (The CW)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
May 20
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Madam Secretary (CBS)
May 21
Man With a Plan (CBS)
Living Biblically (CBS)
May 22
The Flash (The CW)
NCIS (The CW)
May 23
Survivor (CBS)
May 28
iZombie (The CW)
May 30
The Americans (FX)
June 18
Supergirl (The CW)