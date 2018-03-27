Spring 2018 TV Finale Dates: When ‘Scandal” & More Shows End This Year

The finales of your fave shows are right around the corner. From April end dates to the typical May finales, here are all the TV finale dates that we know so far!

Can you believe it’s already time for the spring TV finales? Get your DVRs and emotions ready for some jaw-dropping episodes of television. Your beloved TV shows are nearing the end of their current seasons, and most of them are going to end with a bang. When it’s time for summer hiatus, TV shows go all out to make sure people are coming back to watch in the fall.

Some shows like Scandal are ending for good this spring. After 7 seasons, the Shonda Rhimes show is coming to an end. Because this is Scandal we’re talking about, you know Olivia Pope is not going to get a quiet send-off. Check out all the spring TV finale dates by taking a look at our schedule below! P.S. We’ll keep updating as more finale dates are revealed!

March 26

The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Alienist (TNT)

March 27

Baskets (FX)

April 1

Counterpart (Starz)

April 9

Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

April 15

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Here & Now (HBO)

April 16

Scorpion (CBS)

April 17

Black Lightning (The CW)

April 18

Criminal Minds (CBS)

April 19

Scandal (ABC) — Series finale

April 20

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

April 22

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

April 25

Suits (USA)

April 29

Homeland (Showtime)

May 1

Unsolved (USA)

May 3

Atlanta (FX)

May 4

MacGyver (CBS)

May 7

Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

May 8

Bull (CBS)

May 10

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mom (CBS)

May 11

Blue Bloods (CBS)

May 13

Barry (HBO)

May 14

Superior Donuts (CBS)

May 15

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

New Girl (FOX)

May 16

Riverdale (The CW)

SEAL Team (CBS)

May 17

Supernatural (The CW)

Arrow (The CW)

Life in Pieces (CBS)

SWAT (CBS)

May 18

Dynasty (The CW)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

May 20

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

May 21

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Living Biblically (CBS)

May 22

The Flash (The CW)

NCIS (The CW)

May 23

Survivor (CBS)

May 28

iZombie (The CW)

May 30

The Americans (FX)

June 18

Supergirl (The CW)