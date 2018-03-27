‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Part 4 Of The Battle Rounds Continue

The final round — part 4 — of The Battles kicks off on ‘The Voice’! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The final round of Battles on The Voice is here and the judges — Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys — are finding it harder and harder to narrow down the extremely talented contestants. However, it has to be done and part of the Battles will determine who makes it on to The Knockouts! As you know, the judges’ mentors are still by their side to help coach their teams — Adam with Julia Michaels; Alicia with Shawn Mendes; Kelly with Shawn Mendes; and Blake with Trace Adkins. Let’s get right into part 4, the final round of Battles!

Team Adam: Jackie Foster Vs. Stephanie Skipper — The two female powerhouses performed “These Dreams” by Heart, which Blake said was the closest battle he’s seen with two talents performing a song outside their wheelhouse. Jackie has a country feel with less knowledge of harmonizing, while Stephanie has more of a pop vibe with a lot of range. Adam decided to go with his gut and the singer who improved the most. WINNER: Jackie Foster

Check out the standings:

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jackie Foster, Jordyn Simone

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Dallas Caroline, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Livia Faith, Sharon Caliste, Miya Base