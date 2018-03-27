‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Expecting A Baby

Congrats are in order for Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards as they are expecting their first child together! Here’s everything we know!

Ryan Edwards is going to be a father…again! He and his wife Mackenzie Edwards are expecting a baby, and we couldn’t be more excited. Based on the preview for next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie and Ryan have a bun in the oven! On the trailer, Mackenzie can be seen showing the producer a pregnancy test. And although she doesn’t explicitly break the news, it’s clear the test came back positive! However, fans will have to wait until next week for a confirmation. Nevertheless, their baby dreams have finally come true.

If you’re a fan of the MTV reality show, you know Ryan and Mackenzie have had baby fever for quite sometime. And, their announcement comes just a few months after their wedding! So cute, right? For Ryan, this will be his second child. As many of you know, Ryan shares a son named Bentley with fellow Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Maci has also moved on, and is married to Taylor McKinney. Together they have two kids– Jayde Carter McKinney and Maverick Reed McKinney.

Unfortunately, Ryan and Taylor haven’t had the best relationship. In fact, he recently made headlines for throwing shade at Maci’s baby daddy. After a fan commented on Ryan and Mackenzie’s badmouthing, Taylor responded with, “Well, when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his a** wiped, what do you think the dinner convos to be?” Yikes! But we’re hoping they learn to be a blended family for the sake of their children! Congrats again to Ryan and Mackenzie! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. Be sure to tune into next week’s episode to see the official reveal.