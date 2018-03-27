T.I. & Tiny Go All-Out To Throw Daughter An Epic 2nd Birthday Party — Pics & Video

Heiress Harris is one lucky lady — her parents, T.I. and Tiny, threw her the most amazing 2nd birthday party on March 26! See a sweet video and more photos of the bash here.

T.I. and Tiny have come a long way since their daughter, Heiress’, last birthday one year ago. At that time, they were separated, although they did come together to celebrate their little girl. This year, though, the couple is back together, although still working on their relationship, and they went even more all-out to make sure Heiress had the best day. T.I. posted a video of the festivities to Instagram, which shows the birthday girl being showered with love from the moment she woke up. Her morning consisted of face painting and eating breakfast with some of her favorite cartoon characters, surrounded by her whole family.

Later in the day was the real party, though, which included a visit from Elmo and tons of fun at a kid-friendly venue. Tiny shared photos of both herself and T.I. celebrating with Heiress during the bash, along with a video of all the kids enjoying time with Elmo. “Celebrating our little Princess,” she captioned the pics. “Thank you to all who came out late notice on a Monday to make her day special. We not finish yet tho!!” Does that mean Heiress has another celebration coming!? She’s one lucky lady!

Meanwhile, the rapper wrote the sweetest caption with his video, gushing over his baby girl. “2 years ago today our lives were made so much better,” he wrote. “I can’t even begin to describe how much we’ve all grown because of you being put in our worlds. You’re an intelligent, beautiful, talented, amazing person already and you’re still just a baby!!” See his full message here:

As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Heiress’ birthday is a very important event for T.I. and Tiny, which is why they wanted to make it so special. “This is something they’re having fun doing together, and they’re bonding over it,” our source revealed, regarding party planning. “It’s extra meaningful because this time last year they were broken up.”