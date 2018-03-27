Yes, The ‘Traveling Pants’ Stars Do Have Playdates With Their Kids: It’s ‘Another Generation’

Amber Tamblyn made all of our 2005 dreams come true when she confirmed she & her ‘Traveling Pants’ costars not only have a group text, but their kids play together!

As if it’s not already enough to know that Blake Lively, 30; Amber Tamblyn, 34; Alexis Bledel, 36; and America Ferrera, 33, are BFFs IRL, thanks to Amber, we now know that their kids are on the same path to forever friendship! Opening up in a recent interview, Amber revealed that while she and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars share a “very special bond,” their kids share playdates — and we are SO here for it! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

Ever since starring in the early-2000s Traveling Pants franchise together, Blake, Amber, Alexis, and America have remained super close. In fact, they’ve gone on to celebrate many of life’s milestones together — including weddings and babies. And of course they keep a continuous group text! …Can you say #FriendshipGoals? “It’s not all the time. It’s usually sharing old pictures of ourselves, like from the first movie when I had like purple streaks in my hair and Blake used to crimp her hair and like Alexis looks exactly the same. She hasn’t changed at all,” Amber explained to Us Weekly on March 26. “Just us looking at it going, ‘Oh my God, terrifying how much we’ve all changed.’”

The biggest change of all though is that all four actresses are now moms — or a mom-to-be in America’s case. And Amber shared that yes, their kids do hang out together in between their hectic schedules. “We’ll have to get the tiniest pants you’ve ever seen in your whole life,” Amber said of the kids possibly sharing clothes like their movie characters. “I actually did buy my daughter her first pair of jeggings. She’s only one but I did think about that. The pants are happening all over again, another generation.” Yesss! Do we sense another movie?

While America is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, Blake is already a mom-of-two to daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months, whom she shares with Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, Alexis has a baby boy with Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser, and Amber shares 13-month-old daughter Marlow with husband David Cross.

“It’s a very special bond that we have,” Amber told the mag. “We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives I think we would.”