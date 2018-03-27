‘Rick & Morty’ Season 4: The Creators Reveal Why They’re Not Working On Any New Episodes

Will there ever be a ‘Rick & Morty’ season 4? The creators are finally updating fans about where the highly-anticipated show stands. Has it even been renewed?!

The Rick & Morty season 3 finale aired in Oct. 2017. Since then, fans have been clamoring for news about season 4. The show hasn’t been officially renewed yet, but Rick & Morty delivered the highest ratings in Adult Swim’s history in season 3. Dan Harmon, Rick & Morty’s co-creator, recently revealed the status of season 4 on Kevin Smith’s SModcast podcast, and it sounds like it’s going to be a long wait for new episodes. “The reason we’re not working on Rick and Morty right now ain’t because I figured out that I don’t need to impress you,” Dan said. “It’s because of a little something called contract negotiations and it’s gotten complicated this time around.”

Fellow co-creator Justin Roiland also tweeted this on March 21: “For everyone telling me to get back to work on Rick and Morty (season four) turn your attention to Turner. I’m waiting around just like you. Making some cool video games in the meantime though!” Before Dan went on Kevin’s podcast, he took to Twitter to respond to a fan who got a little impatient about season 4. Dan said that it can be “challenging” to “write a show that hasn’t been ordered by a network.”

Rick & Morty is more than likely not going anywhere. While Adult Swim hasn’t confirmed a season 4 yet, the probability for new episodes is high. And remember, Rick & Morty season 3 didn’t premiere until July 2017, which was 18 months after the season 2 finale. The wait is going to be long, but it’s going to be worth it! In the meantime, you can watch seasons 1 and 2 on Hulu now. Season 3 is available on Adult Swim’s website. Just keep binging and re-binging until Rick, Morty, and the rest of the gang returns!