Parkland Shooting Survivors Rejected From Dream Colleges Amid Fight Against Gun Laws

Some Parkland shooting survivors have learned not even their leadership in brave gun reform protests has been enough to gain admission into the colleges they dreamed of attending.

It’s notoriously difficult for out-of-state students to get into schools within the ultra-competitive University of California system. Sadly among those turned away have been at least two Parkland school shooting survivors who helped organize and lead the March for Our Lives movement. 17-year-old David Hogg gave a moving speech at the March 24 event in Washington D.C. and has been one of the most outspoken leaders of the movement to end gun violence in schools. He’s sadly revealed on March 27 that he’s been rejected from nearly all of the dream California colleges he applied to. He told TMZ that two weeks ago, he got rejection letters from UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine and Cal State Long Beach.

That comes despite a solid 4.2 GPA and an SAT score of 1270. Oh yeah, and he’s one of the most influential teen leaders in one of the most important youth movements ever!!! What’s a student have to do to prove their leadership qualities would benefit a university they want to get into?!? David’s not holding it against the universities and doesn’t think his activism played a role in not getting an admission letter. “It’s been kind of annoying having to deal with that and everything else that’s been going on but at this point, you know, we’re changing the world,” he told TMZ. “We’re too busy. Right now it’s hard to focus on that.”

David added that he isn’t surprised that schools have solicited him to attend because he knows how competitive it is to get into top colleges. “I am not surprised at all honestly I think there’s a lot of amazing people who don’t get to college not only that do things like I do but because their voices just aren’t heard in the tsunami of people who apply every year for college in such an economic impacted school system which we have here in America where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education,” he told the site.

David did get acceptance letters from Cal Poly, Cal State San Marcos and Florida Atlantic University, but right now he’s too occupied with his mission to change gun laws in this country than with what college to attend. ‘”I have no clue. I haven’t even thought about it, honestly,” he told the site. “It is absolutely disappointing but at this point we’re already changing the world. If colleges want to support us in that, great, if they don’t it doesn’t matter, we’re still going to change the world.” Go David!!

As for other outspoken Parkland survivors, David said fellow leader Ryan Deitsch also got a rejection letter from UCLA. Movement star Emma Gonzalez will be staying closer to home, attending Sarasota’s liberal arts school, the New College of Florida.