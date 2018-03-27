Nicole Richie Equates Food To Super Models On ‘Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat’

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of Nicole Richie’s appearance on ‘Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat’, she compares healthy food to super models. You have to see it to believe it!



Nicole Richie, 36, is a chef! Well, sort of. In this EXCLUSIVE preview from Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat, Nicole compares “rejected” food to super models. Sounds weird, right? It is, but then she explains and it makes total sense. “We used to only think that beauty was being gorg and skinny, blonde hair and blue eyes and everybody else was ugly,” “This is everybody else… and it’s beautiful! And in the same way that we have to change our idea of beauty, and we have, we have to change our idea of the beauty of food.”

As you’ll see in the clip, Nicole is referring to the food that’s been “discarded” and considered not good enough to cook with because of cosmetic defects. How ridiculous is that? Nicole joins host Nelufar Hedayat in the kitchen to review the “ugly” food and put it to good use. Here’s the FULL episode description: “While 800 million people worldwide regularly go hungry, it’s a staggering fact that enough food to feed three billion people is routinely left to rot in the world’s fields, fridges and landfills. In the U.S. alone, a quarter of food that is bought is thrown in the trash, all at the same time as 50 million people in America regularly don’t have enough to eat. To truly understand the scale of the crisis and the global impact of our wasteful eating habits, Nelufar travels to Guatemala, where farmers are rejecting almost half of their produce because it fails to meet the West’s strict cosmetic standards. As Western consumers demand ever more perfect produce, Nelufar uncovers the truth behind a growing social and environmental catastrophe hidden in our trash cans.”

