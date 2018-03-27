Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Princess Jasmine In Makeup Tutorial & It’s Better Than Her 2009 Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian is LITERALLY Princess Jasmine in this new makeup tutorial with Kandee Johnson — it’s uncanny! See the transformation below!

You know and love Kandee Johnson for her Everyday Princess Makeup and totally dramatic Transformation videos, and this combines the best of both worlds, plus, it has Kim Kardashian as the star and muse! Kim looked hot, hot, hot in 2009 when she became Princess Jasmine from Aladdin for Halloween. Her costume was classic, but that look was very glam. She looked gorgeous. THIS makeup transformation is full-on animation worthy! The main difference? HER EYEBROWS. And the lips. Kim’s Halloween costume was still her usual makeup look — eyes defined, a nude lip. But this Kandee tutorial is over-the-top amazing, with totally new brows, THE EXACT hair, and spot on jewelry. It’s just amazing!

Kim is all about the makeup lately! She is expanding her KKW Beauty line to include concealers, which she modeled with her mom Kris and grandmother MJ (as blondes!), and in April, she is releasing a collaboration with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, which includes a stunning eye palette with gorgeous and wearable nude shades as well as a stunning cobalt blue. Kim wrote on Instagram, “10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! @makeupbymario has taught me everything I know about make up! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned…. KKW X MARIO.”

Keep those makeup tutorials coming, Kim and Kandee! Can’t wait to see the video!