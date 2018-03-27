Khloe Kardashian: Why She’s Super Happy For Tristan’s Return To The Cavs Before Baby’s Birth

Surprisingly, Khloe Kardashian’s RELIEVED Tristan Thompson is heading back to work — even though their baby’s due any day! HL found out why & it’s pretty hilarious!

While some women would LOVE having their man at home in the days leading up to giving birth, Khloe Kardashian, 33, apparently couldn’t wait for Tristan Thompson, 27, to get back on the b-ball court! Turns out, HIS pre-baby nerves were getting to be too much for her, and she’s so glad he’s about to be distracted with basketball once again! Tristan returns to the Cavaliers on March 27, playing in his first game since spraining his ankle earlier this month on March 3. But although he was only out for a couple of weeks, we heard Khloe REALLY felt his presence at home — and having him there actually stressed her out! Click here to see pics of pregnant Khloe in clingy dresses.

“Tristan is both nervous and eager for their baby to come, but it was at a fever pitch during Tristan’s recent injury because that is what he was constantly thinking about, which in turn got Khloe to overreact and get nervous herself,” a source close to Tristan shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But now that Tristan is back with the Cavs, it is Khloe‘s hope that he will focus a little more on basketball and the team’s championship trek. That way, the nerves will then actually subside because she doesn’t want to add any more nerves than she already has to her experience so far.” Khloe and Tristan are currently expecting their first child together, a baby daughter, and we can only imagine how real everything is becoming for them now.

After all, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Khloe is officially on baby watch, and could give birth at any moment now! “She’s only days away from birth, maybe a week or two at the most, at least that is what she is hoping,” a Khloe insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week.

Khloe is nesting in Cleveland until her daughter is born. Early on in her pregnancy, she decided she’d give birth in Ohio rather than in California so that Tristan could be there with her for the birth. KoKo will also have friends and family members by her side. “Malika [Haqq] is set to be with Khloe all along the way, as will grandma Kris [Jenner] and some of Tristan’s family too,” our source revealed. “Kim [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian], and the rest of Khloe’s siblings are also invited to the hospital and may make the trip to Ohio as well.”