10 Times Khloe Kardashian Looked Gorgeous Cradling Her Baby Bump 

Khloe Kardashian has slayed her ENITRE pregnancy. Check out our favorite baby bump moments below!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnancy goals. It feels like just yesterday, the KUWTK star announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, and we couldn’t be happier for the newest Kardashian/Jenner girl to be born! So, in honor of her quickly approaching due date, we’re taking a look back at her cutest pregnancy moments. Following her December 2017 announcement, Khloe has put her beautiful growing bump on full display. And like most mothers-to-be, she can’t stop touching it! During one of her first pregnancy appearances, Khloe rocked a fitted white mini dress with a satin duster for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 4. She posted the incredible moment to Instagram, which showed her sweetly cradling her bump. So cute, right?

However, not everyone is a fan of the pose. “People are very opinionated about my bump,” she tweeted. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!” she continued. She certainly told them! And despite the backlash, Khloe has kept to her word and posted a ton more pics of herself cradling her bump. In fact, a few even include Tristan cradling her bump with her!

A few days after Valentine’s Day, Khloe posted an adorable photo of herself and her baby daddy captioned, “When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before.” In the photo, Koko looks incredible in a sleeveless red dress with one hand on her bump and the other around Tristan who also placed his hand on her bump. How cute are they?!

But, our favorite bump photos are from her Amazon sponsored baby shower on March 10. Sticking to her version of maternity style, Khloe opted for light pink satin mini, with floral accents. She posed with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and of course positioned her hand right below her bump! We can’t get enough of her pregnancy, but we’re also ready to meet her baby girl. We couldn’t be happier for Koko, and we know she’ll be the best mother. Take a look at more photos above!