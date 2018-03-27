Kendra Wilkinson Gets Rid Of Her Wedding Ring Amid Split & Divorce Reports — See Pic

Uh oh! Kendra Wilkinson is giving yet another hint that her marriage to Hank Baskett could be over. We’ve got the new pic where she’s ditched her wedding ring.

Kendra Wilkinson‘s marriage to Hank Baskett, 35, has been plenty of ups and downs during their almost nine year marriage, which fans have watched play out on her reality show Kendra On Top. The reality starlet seems to be confirming recent reports that she’s headed for a divorce with a telling new photo. The former Playboy playmate posted a selfie to her Instagram stories on March 26 showing herself in front of a mirror looking down at her phone with a relieved smile and the words “I’m proud of myself.” In addition to not wearing any makeup, she was also NOT wearing her wedding ring! So is she finally proud of herself that she got the gumption to up and leave Hank for good?

The couple has had problems for years, going in and out of therapy to repair their marriage ever since Hank’s alleged 2014 affair with a transgender model. We’ve watched them go through couple’s boot camp, intense counseling sessions and more for Kendra to overcome her trust issues and stay married to the former NFL star. They have two beautiful kids Hank Jr. 8, and daughter Alijah, 3, and the pair seemed to be holding things together for the sake of their family,

Kendra confirmed in late February that she and Hank were having marital issues after a tabloid article titled “Kendra’s Faking It For TV” dropped. The piece claimed 32-year-old was creating drama in her marriage in order to get WeTV to secure a seventh season of Kendra On Top, which the network hasn’t committed to yet. “She’s pretty much creating relationship problems with Hank to drum up interest in getting them to renew the show,” the article claimed.

The blonde beauty posted a pic of the article to her Instagram and wrote “1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues,” she revealed. “…These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family,” she continued.

Kendra concluded, added “Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol 😂.” Now that she’s flaunting her wedding ring-free hand and declaring that she’s “proud” of herself, Kendra’s got everyone wondering again what’s going on with her marriage.

A rep for Kendra had no comment about the split reports.