Chloe Green & Jeremy Meeks’ Reported Pregnancy Is ‘Slap In The Face’ For Ex-Wife Melissa: ‘He’s A Mooch’

Jeremy Meeks’ ex-wife Melissa is NOT happy about his girlfriend Chloe Green’s reported pregnancy! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s still ‘bitter’ over their breakup.

Jeremy Meeks, 34, and his heiress girlfriend Chloe Green, 27, are reportedly expecting their first child together. However, his ex-wife Melissa will not be sending a congratulatory note. Ever since Jeremy left Melissa for Chloe in 2017, their relationship has been pretty rocky, and the pregnancy is certainly the straw that broke the camel’s back. “Melissa knows this game already that Jeremy is running on Chloe. She’s been through it before. While Jeremy was running the streets, she was taking care of their children and working hard to provide for them. He’s a mooch, and he put Chloe right where he wanted her to make his move,” a source close to Melissa tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Ouch!

“Melissa is still bitter at the decision of the court to only grant her $1000 a month in child support from Jeremy. She knows he should be on the hook for a lot more, and if this pregnancy is true, it’s just another slap in the face to Melissa. She’s had to put up with enough of his mess. She doesn’t know how she’ll tell her kids that their daddy went off and had a baby with another woman,” our insider continued. We can only hope they become a blended family for the sake of their children– Jeremy Jr. and Melissa’s two other children from a previous relationship.

Nevertheless, this is certainly an exciting time for Chloe and Jeremy. Since meeting in Cannes in May of 2017, they’ve been inseparable. Earlier this month, Jeremy gushed over his girlfriend in a post that read, “Happy Birthday Baby. I’m so blessed to have you in my life. This is the first of many more to come. I love you more than words can explain….” So sweet, right?