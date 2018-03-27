Gucci Mane Reportedly Expecting 1st Baby With Wife Keyshia Ka’Oir After Trying For ‘Months’

Do Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir have a little one on the way? A new report insists they do, and that she’s already 2 months along! Get more alleged details here!

Gucci Mane, 38, and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir, 33, may need to make room for one more! The couple are reportedly expecting a baby, according to MTO News, and they could not be happier. The publication claims Gucci and Keyshia had been trying to conceive for a while now, so this news could not have come at a better time. The rapper and his ladylove both already have children from previous relationships, but this alleged bundle of joy would be their first shared baby. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

“Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia are PREGNANT!! According to our TOP SOURCE Gucci and the Mrs have been tryign to get pregnant now for a few o months – and it finally worked,” the website wrote on March 27. The article went on to say that Keyshia “is 2 months along and not showing at all yet,” however, the site is “100% certain about the pregnancy.” Media Takeout reports they confirmed that Gucci’s agent reached out to BET Networks, and revealed the exciting news in order to secure a second season for Gucci’s reality show, The Mane Event. “During that call, the agent told BET that the Keyshia’s PREGNANT and that the second season would follow her pregnancy,” MTO wrote.

It’s not hard to believe Gucci and Keyshia are expecting. After all, just last year, Gucci asked his Twitter followers what he should get his wife for her January birthday. Keyshia then tweeted that she wants a baby boy! Even still though, we’re holding out for the duo to announce their baby news on their own time. But if the report IS true, we could not be happier for these two!

Gucci and Keyshia are both super private when it comes to their separate children. So much so that there were rumors last year that claimed Keyshia’s kids were living in Jamaica instead of with her. “They all live with us,” Keyshia later told The Breakfast Club, clearing the air. “And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are happy.”