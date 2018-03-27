‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Expecting First Child Together, New Report Claims

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks is reportedly going to be a daddy with his heiress girlfriend Chloe Green. We’ve got the details on the alleged pregnancy.

Winning! “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks has gone from prison to heiress girlfriend Chloe Green‘s baby daddy according to a new report in Us Weekly. A source tells the publication that the 27-year-old heiress to the Topshop empire — whose father is British multi-billionaire Sir Philip Green — is expecting her first child with the 34-year-old felon turned model. The pair started dating after they met in Cannes in May of 2017 while he was still married to wife Melissa. He later filed for divorce so he could be with Chloe full-time, and the pair have been inseparable, posting photos showing their jet-setting love on their social media accounts. This will be Chloe’s first child, as Jeremy is already a dad to eight-year-old son Jeremy Jr. with Melissa, as well as step-dad to her two other children.

Meeks was in Cannes in May of 2017 modeling in a Philipp Plein runway show when he and Chloe first met. They began an intense romance, posting tons of IG photos kissing and hanging out on yachts throughout June until it was pointed out that he was very much still married to Melissa. She was left heartbroken by the pics and he flew back to the family’s home in Modesto, CA to end things the following month. The couple is in the process of divorcing and Meeks has gone on to declare Chloe the love of his life as engagement rumors have swirled around the pair.

Meeks rose to international fame when the Stockton, CA Police Department released his mugshot to Facebook in June of 2014 after a weapons possession arrest. The pic showing his gorgeous green eyes and high cheekbones went viral and got him nicknamed the “Hot Felon.” He signed a modeling contract before heading behind federal prison bars in 2015 and was released in March of 2016.

While Melissa stood by him through his arrest and jail time, he was soon a hot commodity in the modeling world, and just over a year after getting out of prison. he met up with Chloe and sparks flew. Ever since he’s been living the life of luxury aboard yachts, trips to the Caribbean and Mediterranean, and jet setting all over the world with his super wealthy girlfriend. Now he could be the father of the heiress’ first child! Talk about the difference a few years make.

Jeremy just shared his love of Chloe with the world on her March 2nd birthday. He posted a pic of the two looking lovingly into each other’s eyes and captioned it: “Happy Birthday Baby. I’m so Blessed to have you in my life. This is the first of many more to come. I love you more than words can explain….” We wonder if they already knew at the time that they could have a baby on board?