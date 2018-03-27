Carrie Underwood: The Extreme Lengths She’s Taking To ‘Alleviate Her Anxiety’ After ‘Horrible’ Face Injury

Carrie Underwood has been working hard to overcome her insecurities and feelings of nervousness after getting a face injury that resulted in a scar. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Carrie Underwood, 35, has been having a difficult time controlling her nerves and insecurities after falling and injuring her face back in Nov. 2017. She hasn’t made any public appearances since the fall and is working hard on healing from the ordeal. “Carrie has been going to the best dermatologists in Beverly Hills seeking treatments to reduce the horrible scar on her face,” a source close to Carrie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is battling her nerves and insecurities about how her face looks by seeing a team of doctors and the work they have been doing has helped alleviate her anxiety.”

In addition to treatments, Carrie is working on changing the way she does her makeup so it can provide the ultimate coverage. “Along with her doctors, Carrie has been consulting with her glam squad, updating her routine, to better deal with the imperfections left by her injury,” the source continued. “With the right makeup and contouring, Carrie looks as beautiful as ever. She knows she can’t live in hiding forever, so Carrie is doing everything she can so that the imperfections on her gorgeous face will be hardly noticeable when she makes her public comeback.”