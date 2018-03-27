Cardi B Furiously Feuds With Fan Who Claims ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Got Her Noticed In The Music Industry

If you decide to question Cardi B about her life, especially her music, she will come for you! The rapper set the record straight with one fan who told her TV had a lot to do with her come up. And, Cardi was not happy…

Cardi B, 25, wants you to know that she earned her place in the rap world and she did it all on her own. The rapper took to Twitter to defend her music career on March 27, where she said she’s been hustling to put out of her music for a long time, and the only reason she ever stopped was because she had bills to pay. Well, one Twitter user didn’t agree with Cardi, and clapped back claiming she had help getting noticed.

Cardi’s original tweet read: “I will never let nobody discredit me ,before i sign to Atlantic i put 2 mixtapes out and i was pushing FOREVA by myself. I went to Renaissance HS for musical theater. I been love music. After high school i Stopped wanna know why ? cause music DONT PAY YOUR F–KING BILLS A JOB DOES”.

The Twitter user then replied arguing, “This isn’t 100% true. You had ‘Love and Hip Hop’ to help ur name get out there when you started droppin’ mixtapes. Believe it or not TV had a lot to do with your come up.”

Cardi quickly hit back with two separate replies that have since been deleted. However, screenshots live forever, as seen below. “I had 1.5 million followers before Love and hip hop sooooo …F–k is you saying Tv gave me a platform but i was poppin on my own that’s why they was interested in me in the first place,” she wrote in reply to the person’s tweet.

Her second response to the Twitter critic’s same tweet read: “And i never promoted my mixtapes on ‘love and hip hop’ if anything on the first season i was motherf–kers was down playing me and didn’t wanted to hear my shit and that’s a MOTHERF–KIN FACT”. Cardi appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop New York as a regular cast member from 2015-2017.

Cardi’s Twitter feud comes after the rapper announced the release date of her highly anticipated debut album. Cardi took to Instagram to break the exciting news that her album, titled, Invasion Of Privacy will drop on April 6, the day before she’s slated to host Saturday Night Live. She also released the cover art, which features her dressed in a black and white checkered dress with matching black and white sunglasses. Also on the cover, Cardi rocked short, waved blonde hair while sticking her tongue out.

The Twitter spat also comes after Cardi took a hiatus from the social media platform because of the negativity she was subjected to. “Reason why i took a break from twitter is cause people are so negative and disgusting here,” she wrote in a tweet on March 20. “I had to log off,to much negativity is not good for the soul. It be people that don’t fuck with me to be the first ones under my tweets LIKE WHO SEND YOU?”

As the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been busy in the study, day and night, putting the finishing touches on her album, she’s also been the subject of multiple pregnancy reports. Cardi is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé, Migos rapper, Offset. However, neither star has addressed or confirmed the reports.

Cardi is slated to hit the road with Bruno Mars, 32, on his 24k Magic Tour in 2018.