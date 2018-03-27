Brooke Shields, 52, Shows Off Her Sexy Figure In Skimpy Bikinis On Vacation — See Pics

At 52, Brooke Shields is still the hottest woman on the beach! The actress flaunted her gorgeous bikini body on vacation, and we can’t get over these pics.

Brooke Shields is an actual goddess and you can’t convince us otherwise. The Law & Order: SVU actress is strolling the sand on a luxurious, tropical vacation right now, and she looks incredible. At 52-years-0ld, Brooke still has the body of someone decades younger. In fact, she looks just as glorious as she did in her twenties! Scroll through our gallery above to see exactly what we’re talking about.

Brooke hasn’t said where she’s vacationing, but it looks like pure paradise. The actress has posted a series of fun photos on Instagram documenting the trip — and showing off her unbelievable figure. Brooke isn’t afraid to rock a skimpy bikini. In a small gallery, captioned, “Bikini life in paradise,” Brooke poses on a wooden staircase leading down to the beach while wearing a black and white two piece. Her abs, arms, and legs are so toned! A shot from behind proves that she’s still working with an awesome butt, too.

Another beautiful pic shows Brooke wading through crystal clear waters while sporting a blue bikini. It’s captioned, “another blue lagoon”, a cheeky reference to her breakthrough role in the controversial 1980 romance, The Blue Lagoon. You know, the one she filmed when she was 14, about two shipwrecked cousins falling in love and having sex? Yup! There doesn’t seem to be anything salacious, thankfully, about this sexy pic showing off her back. Wherever in the world Brooke is right now, she’s looking her damn best at 52. We only expect sexy bikini pics at 62 and 72!