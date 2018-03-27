Aubrey O’Day, 34, Livid Wendy Williams Dissed Her Appearance: She Needs To ‘Back Off’

Aubrey O’Day is super ‘annoyed’ with Wendy Williams for slamming her, and saying she looks like she’s 47, during the March 26 episode of her talk show.

Aubrey looks and feels fantastic for her age and thinks Wendy is the last person who should be throwing shade at someone for looking old," a source close to Aubrey tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In case you haven't been following alone, Wendy dissed Aubrey during the March 26 episode of her talk show, when she pretty much told the former Danity Kane singer to go away and stop talking about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. "You haven't done anything since you got fired on Celebrity Apprentice, you didn't do much before that; You were in Danity Kane and various carnations of your look, but I can still recognize you though… Even though you're 47," Wendy, 53, said. But Aubrey's not 47 — she's 34. Pretty harsh, right? When an audience member told Wendy Aubrey's real age, she said, "Sorry Aubrey, but you could pass for a woman in her 40s."

“Aubrey thinks that Wendy is the one that looks like she had too much plastic surgery and is struggling and failing to look young. After hearing about what Wendy said about her, Aubrey joked with her girlfriends that while she has no idea how old Wendy actually is, Aubrey thinks Wendy looks like she is in her 60s, so she needs to back off. Aubrey went on to argue that she feels Wendy should be a little more uplifting and stop being a bully to younger women,” our source adds. “ Aubrey is not doing any press right now, but she feels when the time is right, she would be more than happy to confront Wendy on her show, to tell her story, and to set the record straight between them.”

As we previously told you, Aubrey and Donald Trump Jr. ended their alleged romance in March 2012, when his wife and the mother of his five kids, Vanessa Trump, 40, allegedly discovered emails between her husband and the singer. Vanessa remained married to him for a few more years, but she filed for an uncontested divorce on March 15, 2018. After the news emerged, Aubrey told the world that she allegedly had an affair with Don Jr. Watch Wendy’s Aubrey diss at the 9:20 minute mark in the video above!