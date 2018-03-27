Ariana Grande Models New Reebok Sneaker — Better Than Selena Gomez For Puma?

It’s a sneaker showdown! Ariana Grande is the new face of the Reebok Fusion Flexweave shoe — does she model it better than Selena Gomez in Puma’s Ignite Flash? See both campaigns below.

So who’s the better fitness model? Selena Gomez for Puma or Ariana Grande for Reebok? Just kidding, there is room in the workout world for both girls! Ari looks sweet and sexy in these new Reebok images. The shoe drops on March 27 and is “perfect for the avid runner who makes the occasional appearance at a fitness class.” The design is sleek, clean, and fashion-forward. The shoe comes in 4 colorways for men, and one for women. It costs $120 and looks perfect at the gym or while running errands! While modeling the shoe, Ariana looks pretty with a sky-high platinum ponytail. She’s wearing black sheer leggings, and a sports bra. On top, she’s seductively draping a patent leather coat over her arms.

Along with Ariana, Gal Gadot is another Reebok brand ambassador! In a statement on March 15, she said: “Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a PE teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age. Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence, and I couldn’t imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey.” We get SUCH a girl power vibe from Gal!

We love that all of these ladies are making fitness so fashionable and fun! It’s cool to be healthy, happy, and fit!