Angelina Jolie’s Kids ‘Disappointed’ She’s Dating Again: They Hoped She’d Reunite With Dad Brad Pitt

We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children are heartbroken that she’s moved on to dating a new man and won’t be reconciling with their dad.

It’s been over a year-and-a-half since Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 42, split up in such a nasty way and the former couple have never given any signs that they hoped to reconcile. That sad fact has hit home for their six children, especially now that the Maleficent actress is reportedly quietly seeing a handsome older realtor. “Angelina’s kids are disappointed now that mom is dating again. It has taken some time for the kids to come to terms with the divorce, and to understand that their family has been divided. The younger kids had been hanging onto the hope that dad and mom might reunite for a long time, but that hope has been given up for sometime now,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Angie hasn’t introduced the kids to anyone new yet, and she is doing her best to protect them from the details of her new love life. None of the kids like to think about mom seeing anyone new, they don’t think anyone is good enough for her. When she dates, Angie tells the kids she is going out for work dinners. But the older ones know what is really going on and it makes them sad,” our insider continues.

Like any guarded parent, the Oscar winner isn’t going to be introducing any new man to her children until she’s found someone she’s super serious about. The only person they’ve ever known in their mom’s life is their dad Bead and she doesn’t want the kids to be rocked by someone who could take his place. “Angie still wants to keep the truth from them as much as she can until she feels she has found the right guy for them to meet,” our source adds.

Angelina has primary custody of the kids, who live with her full-time. Still, she doesn’t want any of them spilling the beans to her ex Brad that she’s got someone new in her life. As a result, she’s being very on the down-low about any new relationships. “Angelina feels the kids are too young to worry about her adult life and the last thing she wants is for the kids to run back to dad and tell him about the different men mom is seeing. She doesn’t want Brad knowing, or judging her new, single life,” our insider reveals. Well, after eighteen months since their heartbreaking split, both Angie and Brad are entitled to date whoever they want. At least they’re being considerate of their children’s feelings.