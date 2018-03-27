Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Never Been Happier’ With Danica Patrick & Is ‘Turned On’ By Her Sexy Workouts

Aaron Rodgers is head over heels for Danica Patrick and has been having the time of his life with her. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick‘s relationship is stronger than ever and it turns out Aaron can’t get enough of his lady love! “Aaron is having the time of his life right now with Danica,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s truly never been happier and loves the connection that he and Danica share and enjoys her down-to-earth demeanor and laid-back approach to everything. And Danica is enjoying her retirement with Aaron. She has much more time to travel to his games and that’s exciting for her. Even though Danica is known for moving fast around the racetrack, she’s definitely more of his speed when it comes to everyday life. She’s funny and super competitive with him, which he loves because he hates losing at anything and she pushes him even in their workouts. That turns him on a lot because she goes the extra mile to make sure she puts on a show for him.”

While Aaron’s thoroughly enjoying his close bond with Danica, the racing driver is equally as crazy about him and it could soon lead to marriage. “At her birthday, Danica told Aaron that her feelings for him are completely real and she definitely sees a future for the both of them,” the source continued. “Aaron was reassured by this and feels a lot better about their relationship and whatever comes of it going forward. Including marriage.”

Aaron and Danica’s serious relationship first went public after Danica confirmed it to the Associated Press in Jan. 2018. Ever since then, we’ve loved hearing about their sweet romance and continue to wish them nothing but the best from here on out!