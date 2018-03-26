Donald Trump Told Stormy Daniels He & Melania Had Separate Bedrooms To Imply She Could Be His #1

Was Donald Trump playing mind games with Stormy Daniels when he allegedly told her that he and wife Melania didn’t even share the same bedroom? The 38-year-old blonde claimed in her bombshell 60 Minutes interview that the tycoon told her that he and wife Melania, 47, slept in separate bedrooms and implied that they rarely had sex when the two began their alleged affair back in 2006. He “brushed aside” the issue of his wife, said the former porn star, as she claimed he said, “Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We don’t even—we have separate rooms and stuff.” A top psychologist tells us that’s a trick married men use to help other women think they’re a priority.

“When a married man is trying to pick up a woman or he’s involved in an extramarital affair, one of the things they do is they try to make the wife look less threatening. So, either they say the marriage is in a bad state, or they’re not having sex with their wives, or that they live separate parallel lives as a way to make the wife seem less threatening and basically, also conveying that the mistress has a chance to be the number one woman in his life emotionally, physically and sexually.” Psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Dr. Ludwig acknowledges there are some happy couples who sleep in separate bedrooms due to medical or sleep reasons, but for the most part it means there are problems in the marriage. Trump and Melania had been married for just over a year and she’s recently given birth to their now 11-year-old son Barron when Stormy alleges that their 2006 affair began.

“In general I think when couples sleep in separate bedrooms it usually indicates that they have separate lives or that they’re not connecting emotionally. Now, it doesn’t have to mean this, but there’s a separation because the bed represents intimacy in a relationship. So, if you’re not sharing a bed, then it probably means you’re not sharing intimacy,” Dr. Ludwig continues. Yikes! If only a year into their marriage Trump was claiming that he and Melania were already not sharing the same bedroom, that’s a bad sign. In addition to Stormy, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, 47, claims that she had a 10 month romantic relationship with Trump starting in 2006, alleging that the two were deeply in love. McDougal claimed that Trump showed her Melania’s separate bedroom while on a visit to their Trump Tower penthouse.