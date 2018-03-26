Ricardo Lugo: 5 Things To Know About Star Jones’ New Husband

Star Jones just married the love of her life, Ricardo Lugo, on March 25! Learn more about the dashing attorney who stole the former ‘The View’ panelist’s heart!

1. Ricardo Lugo and Star Jones got married on a cruise ship: The happy couple, who got engaged in 2017, had their wedding aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise on Sunday, March 25, in the Bahamas. Ricardo and Star, 56, invited 150 of their closest friends to the epic destination-wedding soiree. Their high-profile guest list included Tina Knowles-Lawson and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks! The dreamy cruise was actually a multi-day celebration for another important event — Star’s birthday!

The former The View cohost was absolutely ecstatic about the weekend, constantly posting pics and videos on Instagram from the trip. She had her bachelorette party onboard the ship, as well, and looked absolutely glamorous. She also gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress poking out of a Kleinfeld bag. That’s right; she said yes to the dress! Star looks so, so happy.

2. Ricardo is an attorney, just like Star: a former Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney, and current criminal defense litigator, Ricardo represents kids in juvenile neglect and abuse cases. He is a Board Member of the Spanish Action Committee of Chicago, sits on the Attorney Panel of the Hispanic National Bar Association and is a member of the Puerto Rican Bar Association.

3. Ricardo’s divorced and has a son from his previous marriage: he has a 12-year-old son named Jake, who he shares with his ex-wife. This is also Star’s second marriage; she was married to Al Reynolds from 2004 to 2008. Star clearly adores her new stepson, and posts frequently about being a “bonus mom” on social media. She gave Richard a sweet shoutout on Father’s Day last year, posting a photo of the three of them together. Aww!

4. Ricardo and Star’s first public outing was in 2016: Ricardo and Star went public at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, New York, in July 2016. They brought along Jake for the event, as well. Star told People at the time, “This is my family. I’m not married, but we’re together.”

5. They got engaged in October 2017: Star told Us Weekly in October 2017 at the Angel Ball in NYC that she and Ricardo were officially engaged. At the time, she was keeping tight-lipped about their relationship, so all she said was, “We’re engaged. Not talking about it. He’s wonderful. I’m happy and that’s all anybody outside of my family needs to know.”