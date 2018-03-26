Mario Dedivanovic: 5 Things To Know About Kim Kardashian’s Longtime Makeup Artist

Kim Kardashian’s enlisted trusted confidant and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic for a new KKW collaboration. Learn more about Mario before snagging your swag!

1. Mario Dedivanovic has done Kim Kardashian‘s makeup for 10 years: when we say longtime makeup artist, we mean longtime! Mario is Kim’s go-to anytime she needs to go to an event, pose for a photoshoot, start a campaign, or just plain look good! And he works a miracle every time. He posted a sweet message to Kim on Instagram recently, attached to a pic of them posing for her KKW makeup line. “10 years ago I met my muse on set and I’ll never forget how inspired I was by her beauty. 10 years later and I’m equally inspired every time she sits in my chair,” he wrote. Aww!

2. He’s doing a collaboration with Kim for KKW Beauty: Kim announced on Twitter that she and Mario are in the process of developing their own products for her makeup company. Called KKW X MARIO, the line will feature eyeshadows and lipsticks! The line launches April 5, 2018 — 10 years to the day that they met. How cute is that? They released a teaser video (see below) that shows glimpses of their products. It looks like it features glossy, nude lipsticks, and a major eyeshadow palette. It includes electric blue, plum, and metallic gold shadows.

3. He does makeup for an insane amount of celeb clients: Kim isn’t the only celebrity who thinks Mario’s the most gifted guy in the beauty game. He also serves as the makeup artist for the following famous ladies — Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, Shay Mitchell, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union, Ciara, Eva Longoria, Priyanka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Kim’s sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner! KKW is about to get a huge uptick in sales.

4. He started out as a ‘fragrance consultant’: he only branched out into makeup when women mistook him for a makeup artist. Instead of correcting them, he did their makeup and found out he was amazing at it. He found and followed his passion, becoming a noted name in the industry by age 21.

5. His signature style is natural beauty with a sexy twist: according to his portfolio, Mario “specializes in subtle transformations, helping women draw out the best version of their natural complexion and features. His emphasis on blending, sculpting and highlighting has established him as a perfectionist, capable of achieving picture-perfect looks.”