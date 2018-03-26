March Madness Final Four: When Are The Games, How To Watch & More Vital Facts

The stage is set, and March Madness is coming to an epic conclusion. The Final Four teams are set to square off, so find out when the games air, how to watch and who’s the favorite to win it all!

The Final Four take place on Saturday, March 31. First, there were 68 teams, all vying for the March Madness title. Now, it’s come down to just four: Michigan, Loyola-Chicago, Villanova and Kansas. These four teams will pair off and take to the court, with the winners advancing to the NCAA Men’s Division 1 Basketball championship game on April 2.

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will take on the true Cinderella story of the 2018 tournament, the 11-seed Loyola University Chicago Ramblers at 6:09 PM ET. When that game is all said and done, the Villanova Wildcats will play the Kansas Jayhawks at 8:49 PM ET for the second spot in the NCAA tournament’s national championship game.

The games will be on TBS but will be streamed on the official NCAA site. For those with cable or who want to head to a local sports bar, TBS will be broadcasting the final three games of the tournament. For those who would rather watch thing on their tablets or phones, the official March Madness site will stream the games (a TV subscription – aka cable or satellite – will be required.)

The odds are in….anyone’s favor. In a year where a 16 seed – University of Maryland, Baltimore County – made history by beating the No. 1 seeded University of Virginia in the opening round (subsequently destroying millions of brackets in the process) it has been anyone’s March Madness. Syracuse, who had to play their way in as part of the First Four, made it to the Sweet 16 (before falling to Duke.) Florida State beat No. 1 seeded Xavier. However, the real shock of the year is the 11th seeded Ramblers making it to the Final Four. This will be one of the most mind-boggling, confusing tournaments for years to come, with sports historians wondering how the team favorites to win it all could get bounced in the opening game, while a school not many have ever heard about is just two wins away from a national title.

Fresh off a #FinalFour berth…

Head Coach Porter Moser and family spoke with @TheAndyKatz about @RamblersMBB historic tournament journey! pic.twitter.com/RHX659GB1f — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 26, 2018

Loyola-Chicago is, understandably, the underdogs when they take on Michigan, but they’ve been underdogs for the whole tournament and that hasn’t stopped them. Meanwhile, Villanova remains the odds favorite, according to CBS Sports, to beat Kansas. Considering this is the year of the underdogs – hello, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles – it wouldn’t be shocking to see a Loyola-Chicago/Villanova match for the title.