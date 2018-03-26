‘RHOA’: Sheree’s Prison BF Denied Early Release After She Gushes Over Their ASAP Wedding Plans

Oh no! Sheree Whitfield was so excited talking about her guy getting released from prison, but it’s reportedly not happening any time soon. What happened?

On the last episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield, 48, couldn’t stop gushing to the other ladies about her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, 51. She told her costars that they were expecting Tyrone would get released from prison early, most likely this year. And she couldn’t wait to marry him! She might have to wait awhile, though.

Tyrone’s attempt at an early release has been shut down — again — by a New York federal court, according to Radar Online. This isn’t the first time that Tyrone has tried to have his sentence shortened. The commodities trader and hip-hop promotor was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud. Along with his 10-year sentence, the former college basketball star was ordered to pay $5 million back to the people he defrauded, and forfeit $5 million more. He tried to challenge the legality of his sentence in 2016, claiming he wasn’t actually the “leader” in the scheme, that the government “improperly withheld” evidence, and that he had “ineffective” counsel.

The motion was dismissed, and he filed another motion for reconsideration in January of this year. A judge ruled against him in a March 20 filing, claiming that there was no new evidence presented. At this time, Tyrone will remain in prison until November 14, 2022.

Sheree’s friends and family have been critical of their relationship. On the March 25 episode of RHOA, her daughter, Kaleigh, was shocked when she found out that her mom’s boyfriend is in prison. There’s plenty of fish in the sea and you pick a jailbird,” Kaleigh told her mother. But Sheree’s serious about this relationship. The episode also followed her redoing her mansion’s basement to be Tyrone’s man cave. He’s sadly not using that for awhile.