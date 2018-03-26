‘The Voice’ battle rounds continue! In this leaked audition, Drew Cole and Miya Bass perform Bob Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ for the coaches and blow everyone away. Watch now!

The competition is heating up on The Voice now that we’re well into the battle rounds. Team Adam Drew Cole, 25, and Miya Bass, 29, are hitting the stage on the March 26 episode of The Voice to secure their spot in the competition. The battle performance has leaked, and it’s a darn good one. The funk singer and viral video veteran make sweet, sweet music together with their incredible performance of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

Drew performs with his guitar and belts out Bob’s tune alongside Miya. Drew and Miya’s vocals are off the charts good. When they hit those high notes, it’s impossible not to get goosebumps. This may just be the best battle rounds performance yet! These two performers have two very different sounds and bring so much to the competition. Either one of them could get the spot on Adam Levine’s team! Adam has one tough choice ahead of him!

Adam, 39, looks so pleased by Drew and Miya’s performance. Alicia Keys, 37, and Kelly Clarkson, 35, both like what they hear from the contestants. The contestant that Adam doesn’t choose could get stolen by Alicia, Kelly, or Blake Shelton, 41! Drew and Miya are too good not to remain in the competition!

There are still a number of battle rounds left until the teams are all fleshed out, and then the knockouts will be here. There’s still a long road ahead to the live shows, but the wait is going to be worth it! The talent this season is top-notch. We can’t wait to see what these contestants bring to the stage next. The Voice season 14 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.