Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert: 28 Adorably Romantic Pics Of The Couple

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s reality show premieres later tonight, on March 26! In preparation, we’re taking a look back at all the adorable pics of the couple and their family!

Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor, 27, and hubby Iman Shumpert, 27, are getting ready for their show’s big premiere on March 26! We’re super excited, as these two are one of our favorite celebrity couples for sure! They’ve certainly shared a ton of adorable moments together too — some including their adorable daughter, Junie! The family of three posed together on the 2017 VMAs red carpet and looked so cute! Teyana’s abs looked INSANE in her crop top outfit — can we have her fitness routine please!?

Teyana and Iman got engaged in Nov. 2015 and secretly wed in Sept. 2016! They got married in front of their bathroom where Junie was born! Yeah, you read that right. Teyana went into labor with Junie unexpectedly and had to give birth in her home! Thankfully, Iman was there to help — talk about a special moment! While we don’t have any pics from their private wedding, we do have plenty of PDA pics of the pair on various red carpets, at Iman’s basketball games, and more! Just check out our gallery!

Another cute, yet creepy photo of the two is from Heidi Klum‘s 2016 Halloween party! The two went as botched surgery patients which is something we’ve never seen before! Teyana had black marker all over her face and bloody bandages, while Iman was covered in blood — so creepy, but they make it look cute! We can’t wait to see what cute moments these two share in Teyana & Iman! We’re expecting lots of love, family time, and of course — Junie! Be sure to tune into VH1 tonight at 9/8C to check out the exciting show!

To see more cute pics of Teyana and Iman, click through the gallery above!