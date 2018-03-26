‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Visits Catelynn In Rehab & Shares Her Miscarriage Secret

After hearing that Catelynn entered rehab, following her miscarriage, Maci jumped on a plane to visit her friend during the March 26 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

Maci Bookout is such a good friend! She first learned about Catelynn‘s rehab stay, during the March 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, when she discovered a few of Catelynn’s tweets about wanting to commit suicide. Maci wasn’t exactly sure why Catelynn was in rehab, but she told Taylor that she wanted to get on a plane and visit her friend. Especially because she considering Catelynn and Amber to be her “sisters”. Taylor said he’d have no problem watching the kids, so she could head to Arizona and comfort Catelynn. So Maci did just that.

Upon arriving in Arizona, Maci hugged Tyler and talked to him about Catelynn and how she had been doing. He said Catelynn had been doing well, and just a few moments later, they headed to the rehab center, where Catelynn welcomed them with open arms. And when Maci asked Catelynn why she had gone to rehab, Catelynn revealed their miscarriage news, saying they had already purchased a car seat for the baby. So sad, right? Anyway, Maci then opened up and told Catelynn that she, too, had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year. While it was hard for Maci to share the news — she looked like she was about to cry — we think it was probably comforting for Catelynn to hear. Obviously, miscarriages are never good news, but knowing she wasn’t the only one to experience such a painful event recently, probably made her feel a tab bit better.

Meanwhile, Amber dealt with some drama with Gary upon her return home from Florida. She discovered that Gary and Kristine had been talking smack about her while filming, so she took to Twitter to vent and share her frustration. She even said they’d be in the “ghetto” without her. Unfortunately for Amber, her “fans” sided with Gary and they laid into her hard, saying why they think she’s such a bad mom. Gary was worried Amber would scream at him when they dropped Leah back off at home, but nothing was said about the smack talk. In private, Kristine asked Gary if she should apologize to Amber for upsetting her, but Gary said, “Let it go”.

To see what happens next, make sure you watch Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV, Mondays at 9pm ET.