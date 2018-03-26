Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Have Majorly ‘Toxic’ Relationship: ‘Explosive’ Fights, Makeup Sex & More

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance is a painful one. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how their toxic behavior includes massive fights, makeup sex and all sorts of drama.

Scott Disick‘s drama-filled nine-year relationship with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was a walk in the park compared to his explosive, fight-filled romance with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. They seem to break up and make up so frequently that it’s getting hard to keep track of their status. “Both Sofia and Scott have fast tempers, and they can have pretty explosive fights, frequently. It seems every week they split-up and then meet to discuss things and end up having make-up sex and before they know it, they’re back together again. It definitely isn’t the healthiest of relationships, and it’s very drama-fueled and high school like,” a source close to the heiress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sofia, obviously, hasn’t got as much relationship experience as Scott, but they are still very similar in how they communicate with each other—usually they don’t raise or discuss an issue until it gets to the point of really pissing them off, and then it inevitably turns into a heated fight,” our insider continues.

“Their relationship is a little co-dependent and definitely pretty toxic, but neither of them has ever really had a healthy, well-functioning one, so it’s hardly surprising. At least Sofia has the excuse of only being 19, but at 34-years old, you would think Scott would have managed to check all his baggage by now. But he still acts like a big spoiled baby a lot of the time,” our source adds.

Sofia is Scott’s first somewhat lasting relationship since he and Kourtney called it quits for good in 2015. He’s been linked to a bevy of models and other gorgeous ladies, but Sofia has stuck around the womanizer’s side for far longer than any other girl. Some thought it would never last with their 15-year age gap. But Sofia has been introduced to Scott’s three kids with Kourt, so she must mean something special to him.