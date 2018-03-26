Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: How She Realized She’s Ready To Just Be Friends

Selena Gomez might just finally be over her romance with Justin Bieber! Here’s what it took for her to get to a place where she only wants a friendship with him.

In the words of Marshmello and Anne-Marie: Selena Gomez, 25, just wants to be F-R-I-EN-D-S! She came to her realization when Justin Bieber, 24, got into a scary car accident on March 23, as a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

“When Selena found out that Justin got into a car accident the other day, she was concerned and wanted to make sure he was okay,” the insider reveals, “But she never had the urge to physically see him. Instead, she chose to find out about his wellbeing over the phone with a few texts.” Jelena is reportedly on a break, and naturally, JB has already been seen spending every waking moment with a gorgeous model named Baskin Champion.

“This was a big revelation to Selena — that Justin might just be best suited as a friend and not anything more,” the source continues. “She thinks if she [still] loved him romantically, she would be running to his side, even though the accident wasn’t anything serious.” A fair point!

just watched Justin Bieber get into a car crash. this is the epitome of living in LA. i love u and hope ur ok @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/AHUIethRw9 — maisey 🌱 (@maiseymcginnis) March 24, 2018

So will Justin and Selena head back to the friendzone? Seems that way, according to our source. “It was definitely a telltale sign that things between the two should — and might — lead down the path of just being friends over anything else,” the insider declares. Both parties seem to enjoy spending their time apart at the moment, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if they decided not to reignite things! We’ll keep you posted.