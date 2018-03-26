Selena’s Girls Night After Justin Was Seen With Baskin: ‘A Few Men Stopped By To Say Hi’ — She Moving On?

Is Selena Gomez ready to officially let Justin Bieber go? The songstress headed out with the girls on March 24 and we’re hearing she met some new guys!

No other couple sums up the “on-again, off-again” title quite like Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25! One minute they’re adorable together, the next they’re acting like strangers! Now, has Sel finally thrown in the towel? The hitmaker and her friends enjoyed a night out at popular celeb hotspot The Nice Guy in LA on Saturday, March 24, and we’re hearing she definitely enjoyed the time away from Justin! “Selena appeared to be having a super chill evening with her girlfriends,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nobody was dancing on tables, or going wild, and I don’t think she was even drinking alcohol, it looked like she was sipping on sparkling water the whole time she was there.”

The insider also added that she even chatted it up with guys on hand! “Selena looked to be in good spirits, if not a little tired, and the whole table was engaged in a pretty spirited conversation all night. A few men stopped by the table to say hi to the girls — but they looked like friends or business associates rather than anyone hitting on them.” Although Justin always appears to be playing the field, even while with Selena, she seems to take things a lot slower and we don’t blame her!

These new details follow the arrival of photos showing model Baskin Champion leaving the Bieb’s home wearing one of his favorite sweatshirts! As we previously reported, this appears to be how Justin is going to spend his “break” from Selena. “Justin really digs Baskin, and loves hanging with her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Does he still love Selena? Yes, deeply, but he’s respecting her wishes and keeping his distance. So, in the meantime, as far as he’s concerned, he’s free to hang with whomever he wants—and that happens to be a hot blonde right now!” Poor Selena.